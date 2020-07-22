CAG is an enabler of Balasaheb's vision: Naidu at statue unveiling event

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at the CAG office in New Delhi on Wednesday.
"The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu unveiling the statue of Bharat Ratna, Dr B R Ambedkar at CAG office, in New Delhi today," the Vice President of India tweeted.
"Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar was a multi-faceted genius and builder of modern India. The nation will be ever grateful to him for his stellar contribution in drafting the Constitution and for guiding the nation at a critical juncture," he added.
"About CAG Babasaheb had very famously said--I am of the opinion that this dignitary or officer is probably the most important officer in the Constitution of India... If this functionary is to carry out the duties...he should have been certainly as independent as the Judiciary," he wrote in another tweet.
Today the CAG has evolved as an enabler to Balasaheb's vision that not only ensures public financial accountability but also acts as a friend, philosopher and guide of the executive, he added.
"I recall the sagacious words of Dr Ambedkar- "However good a constitution maybe if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good," the Vice President tweeted.
"I believe that after the unveiling of this statue of Baba Saheb today, this statue will continue to guide the CAG as an institution and will be a source of inspiration for you," he added.
Delivering a speech on this occasion, Naidu said it is his first public appearance post lockdown.
Dr Ambedkar's thoughts are relevant for all times, he said. Indeed he was a messiah for the oppressed and depressed. All through his life, he worked to dismantle the caste system and ensure equality for all people, he said.
"He strongly believed in gender equality. He famously said a quote--Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it, social democracy. What does social democracy mean? It means the way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fragility as principles of life," he added. (ANI)
Jul 22, 2020
