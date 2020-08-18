CAG Murmu meets PM Narendra Modi a day after meeting President Kovind

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Newly appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a day after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind.

He was appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year.

Informing about his meeting with the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, "Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today."

"Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the office of President of India tweeted on Monday.

Earlier this month, he became the first tribal person to take charge as the CAG of India.

Murmu took charge as the CAG of India on August 8, after he was administered the oath of office by President Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)