CAG report on defence offset performance to be tabled during the next Parliament session

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Defence Offset Performance will be tabled in the next session of Parliament.

The CAG report was scheduled to be tabled in Parliament during the budget session 2020 but this could not be done due to COVID-19.

"The C&AG Report No 20 of 2019...Defence Offset Performance was scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament during budget session (2020). The session ended before date due to COVID. Now the report will be placed in the next session. The contents will be known only after that," Sitharaman Tweeted.

She said that the first Rafale was handed over to India in October 2019.

There is a year-wise phasing of how much offset obligation the companies/OEMs have to fulfill. MoD informs me that claims of such obligations being fulfilled are coming in, she added.

Notably, India had signed a Rs 59,000-crore deal on September 23, 2016, for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

Last month, the five Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana's Ambala after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the IAF.

The jets were given a customary water salute upon their arrival at the airbase, some 220-km from the India-Pakistan border. (ANI)

