CAG submits audit report to Telangana Governor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday submitted the audit reports on the accounts of the state government for the year ended March 2018 to the Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan.

"In accordance with Article 151 of the Constitution, the CAG is required to forward his 'Audit Reports' on the accounts of the state government to the Governor, who causes them to be laid on the table of state Legislature," said a GoI statement.

The reports in English and Telugu version of the CAG relating to state finances, containing audit comments and observations on finances, accounts and budgetary processes of the government of Telangana has been forwarded to the Governor and the state government, it further said. (ANI)

