Calcutta court extends protection from arrest granted to ex-Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Calcutta High Court on Friday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar.

A single-judge bench of Justice Madhumita Mitra extended the protection granted to Kumar till August 20, in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The court further said Kumar can attend Central Bureau of Investigation interrogation at CJI complex whenever he is served notice by the agency.

Earlier, the court had directed him not to go out of Kolkata.

The former police commissioner had moved the court seeking quashing of a CBI notice asking him to appear before the agency in connection with the case.

Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police that probed the Saradha scam, is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team reached Kumar's residence to question him. The team was detained, taken to a police station and was later released.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the officer's residence. (ANI)

