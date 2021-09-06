Calcutta HC gives interim relief to Suvendu Adhikari regarding CID summons

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 6 (ANI): Calcutta High Court on Monday has given interim relief to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari in the context of Crime Investigation Department (CID) summons.

Justice Raj Sekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court has given a stay order of proceedings in respect of cases registered at Contai Police station and the Nandigram Police Station on March 18, 2021.

"In cases registered at Manicktalla and Tamluk police stations, the investigation may go on. No coercive action must be taken. State shall provide any information on the petitioner. The state shall also obtain leave of the court before arrest or coercive action on any case for the time being. In cases where he is not named in FIR shall be allowed to continue and he shall cooperate with investigating authorities," the Court said.

The court directed that investigating authorities shall accommodate Adhikari if he is required to depose or give a statement, from a place convenient to him. A detailed reason shall be given.



"Since he is the Leader Of Opposition, please accommodate him. A detailed reason shall follow later," the Court said.

Considering the facts of the case, the FIR in which Adhikari has been named is put on stayed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was summoned by West Bengal CID regarding the unnatural death of his guard Subhabrata Chakraborty.

Earlier in July, a four-member CID team visited Purba Medinipur to probe Chakraborty's death. The case is related to Chakraborty, who had died under suspicious circumstances three years ago.

CID had taken the case from Kanthi Police Station in Purba Medinipur on July 14. The case was filed by Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty. (ANI)

