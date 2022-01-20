Calcutta HC lawyers write to SC accusing senior advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay of 'misconduct' as member of Bar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): Calcutta High Court lawyers on Monday wrote to the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of Calcutta HC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding stern visible steps against senior advocate and MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay for speaking ill about constitutional authorities like State Governor.

The lawyers, in a letter, wrote, "Sri Bandopadhyay has also been heard publicly speaking ill about constitutional authorities like State Governor. He has been using unparliamentary language against the Highest Constitutional Authority of the State with utter disregard for the laws of the land and juridical decorum expected from a senior member of the Bar."

The lawyers also cited another example of his activities and said that he, through his political influence, had made space for a private chamber for his son Sirsanya Bandopadhyay in the High Court building despite his son only holding the position of a Junior Standing Counsel for the State.



"Such move is unprecedented and an insult to the illustrious reputation of Calcutta High Court where merit has always been the guiding principle. Even, his son was flooded with briefs in all important matters hence robbing the other junior lawyers of the Government panel from participating and earning their livelihood," the letter read.

The lawyers further said, "Under such circumstances, we demand that stern visible steps be taken against Sri Bandopadhyay for his activities so that this does not become a trend and people with power and position do not trample upon the common man under the false intoxification of supremacy."

Kalyan Bandopadhyay is not only the senior Advocate of Calcutta High Court but also a member of Parliament from the Serampore Parliamentary Constituency in West Bengal. (ANI)

