Calcutta HC order exposed state government, says BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19 (ANI): Welcoming the Calcutta High Court order on post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the order had exposed the state government.

"Post-poll violence in West Bengal took place under the protection of the state government. The order by the Calcutta High Court has exposed the government. We welcome the court order," said Vijayvargiya while talking to ANI.

The High Court today ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. It also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

Reactions poured in from various political leaders after the court's order.

The high court's order has not gone down well with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.



"I'm unhappy with verdict. If the CBI interferes in every law and order matter which is entirely within State government's jurisdiction, it is a transgression of state's rights. I'm sure that state government will judge the situation and take a decision to appeal to a higher court if necessary," said Saugata Roy of the TMC.

The BJP and the CPI (M), however welcomed the verdict.

"West Bengal rulers made Bengal a laboratory of political violence. Today's historical judgment by Hon'ble five member bench of Calcutta High Court indicts them for failing to protect human rights. Hence it is proved that Judiciary is the most formidable pillar of Constitution & Democracy," tweeted Suvendu Adhikari of BJP.

Hannan Mollah, a CPI (M) leader said: "We welcome this order, it is a good decision by the high court. Violence in West Bengal politics is an old thing and i am happy that court has taken notice of that. During last 10 years of Mamta rule, 778 CPI-M workers were killed and over 1.3 lakh who were a part of CPI-M cadre were thrown out of their houses."

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also welcomed the high court order.

"We welcome the court's decision. In a democracy, everyone has the right to spread their ideology but no one's allowed to spread violence. There is no place for violence in democracy," Thakur said.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results in West Bengal on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. The Calcutta high court eventually took cognizance of the matter and asked the NHRC to examine all the cases of alleged violence. The seven-member committee submitted its final report on July 13. The state government later filed an affidavit, refuting the charges while alleging that the report was politically motivated. (ANI)

