Calcutta HC orders Kolkata Police to probe posters outside Justice Mantha's residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Calcutta High Court asked the Kolkata Police Commissioner to start an inquiry into the posters put up outside Justice Rajasekhar Mantha's residence in the city.

The three-judge bench comprising Justices TS Shivagnanam, P Mukerji and Chitta Ranjan Dash sought details of who printed such posters and who are behind the protests.

Calcutta High Court has also called for a report from the state.



The court further ordered that no meetings, processions or posters be allowed on the court premises on issues involving the contempt rule.

The way lawyers boycotted the court and put up posters against Justice Rajasekhar Mantha sparked a storm of criticism. A special bench was created by the Chief Justice's Division Bench.

The next hearing on the matter will be on February 2. (ANI)

