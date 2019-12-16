Calcutta HC seeks report from state govt with regards to law, order situation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government on steps taken by it with regards to law and order situation in the state.

Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder sought a response on a petition filed by one Surojit Saha demanding that the state pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to victims and railways.

The matter will now be heard on December 18.

Protest in West Bengal had erupted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. Internet services were suspended in some districts following protests. Over 15 trains were also cancelled yesterday.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

