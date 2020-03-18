Calcutta HC sets aside Centre's notice to Polish student asking him to leave India

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], Mar 18 (ANI): Calcutta High Court has set aside the notice issued to a Polish student Kamil Siedcynski at Jadavpur University, asking him to leave the country immediately.

He was issued notice by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) of Union Home Ministry after he reportedly participated in rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata.

Kamil is a student of Comparative Literature student at the University.

The notice was issued by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and was asked to leave the country immediately.

Protests had erupted in various parts of the country against the amended law which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and came to India before 2015. (ANI)

