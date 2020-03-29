Call centre in Haridwar to address COVID-19 queries

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): A call centre has been set up for providing assistance to the people regarding prevention and emergency situation due to the COVID-19 in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said: "For prevention and emergency situation due to coronavirus, people can contact the numbers at the call centre in Haridwar."

The helpline numbers given are 9411111540, 9411111649, 9411111595, 9411616781, 9897699494 and 9411111626.

The total number of positive cases in the state rises to seven on Sunday, of which three have been discharged after they tested negative. (ANI)

