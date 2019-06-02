Calling Hyd terror-safe will harm business, investment: TRS on Kishan Reddy's statement

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], Jun 1 (ANI): Calling Hyderabad a terror-safe zone sends out a wrong message, said Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) on Saturday.

"The statements given by the newly appointed Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, categorizing Hyderabad as a safe zone for terror sends a very wrong signal to investors and businesses which are planning to invest in the state," TRS leader Abid Rasool Khan told ANI.

This comes after G Kishan Reddy, who was recently appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, said that Hyderabad city had become a safe zone for terrorists and the Centre would take appropriate action.

"Wherever in the county a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad," Reddy had said adding that people from Myanmar and Bangladesh were staying in the Old City illegally and the union home ministry will take an action.

Reacting further to the newly appointed minister's remarks, Khan said, "We have nothing against government taking action against terrorist. I can assure everybody that Hyderabad is one of the safest places in the country and friendliest environment for carrying out businesses." (ANI)

