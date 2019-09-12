Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Professor David Tirrell, Provost of California Institute of Technology (CalTech), USA met ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan on Wednesday here.
Tirrell was accompanied by General Larry James, Deputy Director of Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and other senior officials from CalTech at the meeting at the ISRO Headquarters.
CalTech's Provost met ISRO chairman Sivan
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST
