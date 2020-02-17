Came to know of Navy's P-8I aircraft's capabilities during Doklam episode: Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that he came to know about the capabilities of Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft after they were deployed in Doklam for surveillance during the 73-day-long stand-off with China in 2017.

General Bipin Rawat, who was Army Chief at that time, said: "I came to know about the capabilities of the P-8I anti-submarine warfare planes after they were deployed in Doklam for surveillance."

The P-8I aircraft is a variant of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft that Boeing developed as a replacement for the US Navy's ageing P-3 fleet. Indian Navy became the first international customer for the P-8 aircraft with the conclusion of the nearly US $ 2.1 billion contract on Jan 1, 2009, for eight aircraft.

The P-8I aircraft is equipped for long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of the broad area, maritime and littoral operations. Its communication and sensor suite includes indigenous equipment developed by defence PSUs and private manufacturers.

With its high speed and high endurance of about 10 hours, the aircraft is capable of thrusting a punitive response and maintaining a watch over India's immediate and extended areas of interest.

The P-8I aircraft are based at INS Rajali and are operated by Indian Naval Air Squadron 312A. (ANI)

