Camp organised in Jaisalmer to help refugees from Pak complete formalities to avail Indian citizenship

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): A camp was organised by Jaisalmer district administration on Friday to help the refugees from Pakistan complete formalities for availing Indian citizenship, said Om Prakash Bishnoi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Jaisalmer.

"There are 15 applicants. We frequently organise such camps to bring concerned departments on one platform. The camp is organized today to provide citizenship. The aim is to bring the refugees on one platform and complete the procedures and formalities," said Bishnoi.

The SDM further added that the reporting and clearance process is controlled by the centre online.

"The thing is there cannot be citizenship without long term visa clearance so that's a mandatory part. Agencies led by the centre will also function on their level," he added. (ANI)

