Campaign ends for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): The campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls ended on Thursday with the BJP and Congress engaged in a keen contest and Aam Aadmi Party also trying to make its presence felt in the hill state.

The state, which has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections, will go to the polls on November 12. While the BJP has expressed confidence of returning to power on the basis of the performance of state and central governments and its vision for the state, the Congress is hoping that some of its electoral promises will be a major draw among the electorate.

Star campaigners including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrapped up their election campaign on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also campaigned in the hill state.

A total of 55.92 lakh voters will decide the fate of over 400 candidates for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

The elections will decide the fate of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders.

Aam Adami Party too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.

On the last day of the campaign, leaders from both Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla held press conferences.

The results will be declared on December 8 along with the outcome of Gujarat polls. (ANI)