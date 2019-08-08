File photo of Dr Harsh Vardhan
File photo of Dr Harsh Vardhan

Campaign to sensitise people on benefits of breastfeeding every month: Vardhan

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the first week of every month will be dedicated to sensitising people about the multiple benefits of breastfeeding.
The awareness campaign will be strongly observed till 2022, he said.
Speaking to ANI, Vardhan said the Health Ministry has decided to carry out activities to promote breastfeeding by creating awareness about its multi-fold benefits from 1st to 7th of every month till 2022.
"The best performing states, as well as the best performing districts in each state, have been identified. We have to improve it through proper awareness programmes. This will serve as a ready reckoner for the programme managers and policymakers of the states and UTs. It will also promote healthy competition among the states and districts within the states," he said.
The Health Minister also said private medical practitioners are being urged to educate pregnant mothers visiting them about the multiple benefits and importance of breastfeeding.
Breastfeeding is the most cost-effective intervention that addresses 'survive and thrive' approach to child health. It is the first vaccine that protects both the mother and child. Studies have highlighted how breastfeeding could prevent diseases and deaths in children as well as chances of breast and ovarian cancer in mothers.
Early initiation of breastfeeding within an hour of birth can prevent neonatal mortality, whereas exclusive breastfeeding for six months significantly reduces episodes of diarrhoea and pneumonia in infants and children. (ANI)

