Campaigning ends for Haryana, Maharashtra assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The campaigning ended for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra on Saturday with political leaders making all-out efforts to woo voters through rallies and road shows.

On the last day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Rewari and Sirsa in Haryana.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah held rallies in Maharashtra. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held road show in Nagpur while NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed an election rally in Satara.

Polling in the two states will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24. BJP is in power on its own in Haryana and in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The BJP targeted Congress on its past record in office and vociferously raised the issues of national security and repeal of Article 370.

The Congress and other opposition parties raised issues such as "unemployment", "slow down in economy" and " farm distress".

BJP is contesting 150 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies.

Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with NCP in Maharshtra.

The elections to 90-member Haryana assembly will witness multi-cornered contest on several seats between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). (ANI)