Representative Image
Representative Image

Canadian deported after arguing, beating up immigration officer at Delhi airport

Ashoke Raj | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:56 IST

By Ashoke Raj
New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A Canadian national was deported from the international airport here on Wednesday night after he got into a major fight with an immigration officer over an issue of immigration clearance.
The passenger who arrived on Lufthansa Airlines flight from Munich landed at Delhi airport on September 11. As per rules, every international passenger is required to clear immigration to exit any country.
"During immigration clearance, the officer enquired why the Canadian had failed to fill his immigration form properly and asked him whether he was unaware of the rules. The Canadian national then got into an argument with the official and beat him up badly," sources on spot told ANI.
The immigration officer called in Delhi Police and lodge serious offences against the Canadian national.
"Immigration department lodged a formal complaint against Canadian and the foreign national was deported by Lufthansa airlines as per rule," Immigration sources said.
Another incident was reported at Terminal 3 today involving an immigration officer and a passenger.
The incident took place at around 2:30 pm when the passenger identified as one RR Bhatia who arrived in Delhi from Dubai to Delhi via Air India flight AI-916.
The passenger entered into an argument with an immigration officer who asked him to remove his cap before being photographed, prior to entering the country. Both parties reported the matter to Delhi Police.
"Delhi Police has received two complaints on the above issue and we have taken cognizance under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which means obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions," Delhi Airport DCP Sanjay Bhatia told ANI. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:13 IST

HRD minister presents CBSE teacher awards

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday presented CBSE Teacher Awards - 2018 to 34 teachers at an event here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:06 IST

No shortage of essential supplies in J-K, says govt

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Asserting that it was fully focused on normalising the situation, the government on Thursday said that there was adequate supply of essentials including medicine, electricity, baby food, and cooking gas, adding that schools and hospitals were functioning normally in J

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:03 IST

Chandrababu Naidu trying to create tension in Andhra: Botsa Satyanarayana

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to create clashes and tense situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:02 IST

Centre didn't take states into confidence: Baghel on MV Act

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the Central government did not take the states into confidence before implementing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:38 IST

Ministry of Railways reduce freight incentives to boost economy

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced certain freight incentives to boost the economy. Under this, the levy on Busy Season Charge (BSC) of 15 per cent has been deferred.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:36 IST

MP minister, Shivraj Chouhan spar over crop damage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A war of words broke out between state minister PC Sharma and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the latter entering a farm field to inspect the damaged crops on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:35 IST

`Reallocation of sectors between DoNER, NEC done to avoid overlapping'

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (M/oDoNER) on Thursday clarified on media reports alleging tussle between the Ministry and North Eastern Council (NEC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:26 IST

PM coming to watch Chandayaan-2 landing at ISRO a 'gimmick': HD...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru during the launch of Chandrayaan-2 was an "advertisement gimmick".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:23 IST

Left parties demand judicial mechanism to hear appeals concerning NRC

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 : The Left parties on Thursday demanded a judicial mechanism above the foreigners' tribunals to hear the appeals concerning the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:17 IST

Congress should worry about its party instead of country's economy: BJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday advised the Congress to first take care of their party instead of commenting on the economy of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:12 IST

Punjab CM urges PM to pressurise Pakistan not to impose service...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to pressurise Pakistan into withdrawing its proposal to impose a service charge on the passage through Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:57 IST

CBI arrests MHA official for offering Rs 16 lakh bribe

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of India (CBI) on Thursday arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh, a Section Officer (SO) in the Ministry of Home Affairs for offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to an officer of the investigating agency.

Read More
iocl