Canadian national robbed by cab driver at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A Canadian national was robbed by a taxi driver at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the Canadian boarded a taxi from the airport. The accused taxi driver allegedly snatched his credit cards along with all his cash and drove away.

Police are searching for the accused driver. The cab was not registered on any app-based service. (ANI)

