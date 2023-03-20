Cancel policies of "illegally appointed" VCs in Bengal universities: BJP chief to Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking to cancel all the major policy decisions made by Vice Chancellors of various state universities appointed by the state without keeping the chancellor in the loop.

"Since the appointment was made illegally and intentionally to serve vested interests like political and corruption, it is my fervent request to cancel all the major policy decisions made by those Vice Chancellors," Majumdar wrote in his letter.

He further demanded the Union Education Minister to order an inquiry and called it "the need of time" when the appointing authority the then Education Minister is already in Jail under corruption charges.



"Your guidance and interference are much needed in saving the education system of Bengal from the terrible condition it has been pushed into deliberately by the present state government under Mamata Banerjee by indulging in rampant corruption and politicization of the institutions, or else the once glorious Bengali society along with its rich heritage may be lost forever," he added in his letter.

He further referred to the letter sent by him to the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in the last month and said, "I made aware of the illegal appointment of Vice Chancellors in various universities of West Bengal without following the norms of UGC and without the knowledge of the then Governor, excellence Jagdeep Dhankar."

He further said that the Division Bench of Kolkata High Court comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj have also cancelled the appointments and reappointments of Vice chancellors of 29 State-run universities illegally made by the state government. (ANI)

