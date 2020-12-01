Candidates appeal to voters to vote for development in DDC polls

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30 (ANI): Candidates of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday appealed to people to vote for development in the region.

In the view of DDC elections in the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the candidates campaigned from door to door in Baramulla district on Monday. The elections will take place in the sixth phase, on 13 December.

"We need educated people who work for our development, not criminal minded people. For 30 years we have been surviving with insecurity only. We believe in our youth also and we know our candidate will fulfil our demands," said local resident, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar.

"Vote for the person who can work for the basic needs of people, like electricity and water. I appeal to people to vote for development in the region," said Altaf Ahmad Malik, Congress candidate from Rohama constituency. Elections will take place here on 4 December.

"The situation that emerged after August 5 has created uncertainty among people. There is no electricity. In DDC elections people will get an opportunity to vote for the person who can fulfil their basic needs," said the Congress candidate.



"People should participate in the DDC election. It is for our benefit. The DDC election is a good step taken by the government," said Zahoor Ahmad, a local resident.

Advocate Irfan Hafeez Lone, independent candidate from Sangrama constituency said, "In the core political view, the Kashmir issue is still unsolved. The special status has been abrogated by the centre unconstitutionally. We will fight for our rights." The election will take place in Sangrama in the third phase, on 4 December.

DDC elections along with by-polls to panchayats and urban local bodies are scheduled to take place in eight phases in the Union Territory between November 28 and December 19. Counting will take place on December 22. The first phase of elections concluded on November 28.

Polling for 43 constituencies in the first phase of eight-phased District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir concluded with 51.76 per cent voter turnout, an election official said on Saturday.

Some parties including National Conference, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference and Communist Party of India (Marxist) formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together. BJP and Congress are also contesting the elections. (ANI)

