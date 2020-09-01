Candidates appearing for JEE, NEET exams 2020 permitted to travel by special suburb services in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): With reference to the permission received from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI), candidates who are appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways.

Central and Western Railways issued a joint media update in regard to this.

"The Admit Card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days," the statement read.

"Station and Security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of them," the statement further read.

Others are requested not to rush to the stations, the Central and Western Railways said making an appeal.

"It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19," the statement read. (ANI)

