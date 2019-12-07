Cannot have over five-decade-old policies to go with today's world, says Punjab CM proposing industrial reforms

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday outlined the need of changing with the modern world and said that it is not feasible to have policies that were formulated about 50 years ago.

Addressing the valedictory session of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, Singh invited the industry leaders to open their units in the state and emphasised over the measures that his government is taking to encourage investment in the state.

Singh said, "We cannot have policies which have been in existence from last 50 years to go with today's world. The world is changing, so we must change".

"Many laws are there and some of them have been there since independence or even before that. The world changes and with the new challenges that are emerging, we must change and keep a pace with it. Our government has decided to make major changes to facilitate the industries which intend to come here", he added.

Boosting the morale of investor community and extending an open invitation to all he said, "If you want to put up a plant tomorrow, put it up and get your clearances over three years. Nobody is going to ask you for anything. We want you to tell us what more you require instead of what we have done for you."

Earlier on Thursday, Amarinder had said that the state government will not allow Pakistan to push in groups from the border side.

"We have neutralised the groups that they (Pakistan) were trying to push in, I have got 125 of them locked up in last two years, and since then they have cooled down," Captain Amarinder Singh had said at an event. (ANI)

