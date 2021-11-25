Cannot keep Kashmir by using muscle power: Mehbooba Mufti urges Centre to restore Article 370, 35A

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged Centre to restore Article 370 and Article 35A and said that Kashmir cannot be kept with the country by using muscle power.



"We decided to go with India of Gandhi Ji, which gave us Article 370, Article 35A and our own flag...If you want to keep Jammu and Kashmir with you, reinstate Article 370 and Article 35A and solve Kashmir issue. You cannot keep Kashmir with you by using muscle power," Mufti said while addressing a public rally at Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

She also said, "It took India 200 years to get independence from the British and BJP took 70 years to remove Article 370 unconstitutionally. We may take 70 months but we will compel the Indian government to return not only Article 370 but resolve the Kashmir issue as well for which our youth sacrificed their lives."

In August 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

