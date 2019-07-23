Can't ascertain timeframe to restart mining industry: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 23 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the state government could not ascertain a time-frame to restart the mining industry in the state.

"The time-frame cannot be ascertained at this stage; however efforts are taken to start the mining operations," Sawant said in a written response to a question from BJP MLA Subhash Shirodkar.

Sawant also said, that that the state government was "exploring all options" to restart mining in the coastal state.

The Supreme Court, based on a few public interest litigations (PILs) filed by three different petitioners, had quashed lease renewals last year on February 7. In effect, it restored the earlier position that all mining after November 22, 2007, was illegal. (ANI)

