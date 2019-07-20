File photo of Sheila Dikshit
File photo of Sheila Dikshit

'Can't defy my party' was Sheila's response to Vijay Kumar Malhotra on contesting LS polls

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:11 IST

By Brajendra Nath Singh
New Delhi (India) July 20 At a time when leaders switch sides every now and then, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who breathed her last on Saturday, remained committed to Congress throughout her life, said BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, one of the seniormost political figures in the national capital.
"It's a great loss to Delhi as well as to the whole country. It's a personal loss to me also," he told ANI.
Remembering his long political association with the three-time Delhi Chief Minister, Malhotra said he had never seen such a commitment for the party as she had for the Congress.
"A few days back when I rung her and asked why did you contest Lok Sabha polls when you knew it was not a good time to contest, she told me - I can't defy my party which gave me so much. They asked me to become President and take on BJP from the front by contesting polls and I did so," he said.
According to Malhotra, Dikshit told him, "You are just like my brother that's why you are advising me but I have my commitments for the party."
Dikshit was appointed Delhi Congress chief ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She also unsuccessfully contested elections against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi parliamentary constituency.
Malhotra, who was the Chief Executive Councillor of Delhi's Metropolitan Council (Chief Minister equivalent,1967), said she stood with her party during its difficult times which is very rare in today's politics.
"She was so committed to the party and that too at a time when every now and then people were leaving it. She stood by her party."
"Despite knowing this she was quite ill and had to go for treatment, she stood for the party in all difficult times and till her last breath. This is a great quality which is rare these days," he said.
Dikshit was busy in revamping Delhi's party unit after being appointed state Congress chief. She held meetings with the senior party leaders till Thursday evening.
Recalling his personal equations with Dikshit, Malhotra said he enjoyed a good personal rapport despite being ideological opponents.
"I can't forget the days when she was the Chief Minister of Delhi and I was Leader of Opposition. As Members of Parliament, we used to discuss issues related to Delhi's development. She had a great love for Delhi," he said, remembering his 40 years' association with Dikshit.
Malhotra, an RSS cadre during his early days in politics, is considered one of the leaders besides Kedarnath Sahani and Madan Lal Khurana for the BJP's growth in the national capital.
Malhotra has been a five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, over the past 45 years, making him one of BJP's senior-most figures in the capital.
His biggest political victory was defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls. Singh participated in direct elections only once - in 1999 from South Delhi - and he lost to Malhotra.

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:27 IST

Do what is right for the nation: Robert Vadra to Priyanka

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Extending support to his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday advised his wife to do "what is right for the nation".

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:13 IST

Rajasthan: This government school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): Setting a distinctive example of communal harmony, a government school in the city's Bhatta Basti area in Shastri Nagar, teaches students to recite Quran and Sanskrit 'shlokas' -- all under one roof.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:05 IST

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Vishwanath plays cricket with reporters and...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA SR Vishwanath was seen playing cricket on Saturday outside the hotel where he along with his party MLAs are staying.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:52 IST

U'khand: Padma Shri awardee throws his weight behind liquor...

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee and Garhwali folk singer Narendra Singh Negi on Saturday supported the liquor bottling plant at Dadua village in the district, saying the unit will create job opportunities for the locals and provide cheap liquor to consumers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:46 IST

Ghaziabad: 12-year-old boy dies after falling into drain

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy who had fallen in a drain in the Vijay Nagar locality was declared brought dead at the district hospital here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:30 IST

Delhi: Manish Sisodia files criminal complaint against Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday filed a criminal complaint against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and others for allegedly making 'false allegations' of corruption in the construction of government school classrooms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:29 IST

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:19 IST

Tejashwi urges Centre to declare Bihar floods as national...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to declare Bihar floods as a national calamity and sought the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:18 IST

Didn't know it would be my last: Kejriwal recalls meeting Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Hours after the demise of Congress stalwart Sheila Dikshit, her political opponents such as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP president of Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari, on Saturday expressed grief and remembered her contribution to the development of the national cap

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:11 IST

Ajay Bhadoo appointed Joint Secretary to President

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo as Joint Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:07 IST

CM Yogi to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow to meet kin of victims of...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Sonbhadra on July 21 to meet family members of the victims of the firing incident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:07 IST

Portion of 18th-century gateway crushes car in South Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A portion of an 18th-century gateway collapsed on a car that was parked underneath it in South Delhi's Garhi area.

Read More
iocl