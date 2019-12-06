Can't demand to hang rape accused in public, govt operates in purview of law: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Telangana cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday sympathised with the anger and rage across the nation over Hyderabad veterinary doctor's rape and murder, while asserting that while he would want the capital punishment for the accused, the government has to work in the purview of legality for same to happen.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Rao spoke about the veterinary doctor's brutal rape and murder and said, "I am as much passionate as anyone in India to see the end of those four (rape accused) but unfortunately being in the government I cannot be taking the same stand. I cannot be saying hang them in public or shoot them on sight. It's not how the system works. You have to brace yourself with the reality, to operate within the purview of legality and the constitution of India."

He also acknowledged the people's demand for quick justice and justified the anger and emotion of citizen over the incident.

Rao said, "You may have seen the uproar, the seething rage of the nation and people of Telangana. They want an instant result. They want instant capital punishment. Some very respected Member of Parliament speaking on the floor of the house is asking for them to be lynched, for instantly to be shot."

"While their anger and emotion are justified, the fact is, that it needs to be done lawfully, legally; there are a lot of things that come in the way", he added.

Telangana's municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister Rao also drew comparisons with the 2012 Delhi gangrape and outlined that the perpetrators of that heinous crime were still unpunished.

"There was a young girl who was raped and killed in Delhi- Nirbhaya. It has been seven years but the accused who committed the crime are still at large. No one has been hung. In fact I think the juvenile among them has been sent out. There was one other guy who committed terror attack in Mumbai- Kasab, you all know how long it took to do anything about it", Rao said.

Rao also spoke about the legal framework and said that even though one may want the things to move faster, the current legislation poses a hindrance.

"Even though you want to do instant result, the current legislation sometime will pose that impediment, whatever the much-needed relief you want, in fact, the legislation, the law may come in the way, which might frustrate", he stated.

On November 28, a veterinary doctor was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body on the outskirts of Shadnagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Hyderabad police on November 29 arrested four persons in connection with the case. (ANI)

