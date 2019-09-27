Can't ignore possibility of coastal attack from terrorists of 'neighbouring country': Rajnath Singh

Kollam (Kerela) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Assuring countrymen of strong maritime security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the possibility of an attack by the "neighbouring country" via the coastal route cannot be ignored.

Reposing faith in the country's forces, Singh said that an incident similar to 2008 Mumbai attacks - in which attackers reached the country's coastline via a boat - cannot be repeated in any situation.

"We can't ignore the possibility of an attack by terrorists from our neighbouring country in coastal areas. As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to assure you that our country's maritime security is strong. I can say that we are capable to prevent a repeat of what happened in Mumbai in 2008 (hum logon ki ye poori koshish hai aur apne sena aur suraksha ke jawano ke aadhar pr ye keh sakta hun ki 2008 jo Mumbai me hua that fir wo dohraya na jaa sake kisi bhi surat me)," he said while addressing a gathering here.

Singh said the country's Navy is capable of averting such incidents.

Recalling that he was the Home Minister of the country when the Pulwama terror attack took place, Singh said the entire country was saddened by the incident. The Defence Minister said the country will never forget the sacrifices of the CRPF personnel.

"And you know that our Air Force conducted air strikes inside Pakistan somedays later. After neutralising the terrorists in Balakot, the country and our Prime Minister made the intentions very clear -- Hum kisi ko chhedte nahi hain, jo humko chhedega, hum usko chhodenge nahi (we will not trouble anyone but if provoked we will not spare them either)," he said.

Terming the soldiers from military and security forces as a symbol of India's strong will power, he said, "The country which doesn't respect its soldiers, doesn't remember their sacrifice, is not respected anywhere in the world." (ANI)