Can't take law into their own hands: BJP MP Maneka Gandhi slams Telangana Police

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Friday slammed Telangana police for killing all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an encounter and said that the police cannot take the law in their own hands.

"What has happened is very horrific for the country. You can't take law in your hands, they(accused) would've been hanged by Court anyhow. If you're going to shoot them before the due process of law has been followed, then what's the point of having courts, law and police?" Gandhi lambasted.

Early this morning, the four accused were shot dead by the police after they allegedly attempted to flee when they were being taken to the spot where the charred body of the veterinarian was found.

The four accused were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

