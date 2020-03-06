CAPF cancels 'Holi Milan', asks staff to avoid public gatherings

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In view of coronavirus, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have cancelled all their 'Holi Milan' programmes as a preventive measure.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a letter asking all its units and sectors to not have 'Holi Milan' programmes. The units have been advised to avoid public gatherings for the next few days.

Similarly, other paramilitaries like Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF) have asked their staff not to have 'Holi Milan' programmes and to avoid public gatherings for the next few days in view of coronavirus.

According to CISF, the force has postponed its annual programme, the Raising Day, which was to be held next week.

Besides other programmes, the CISF has also cancelled its parade and annual press conference.

"We postponed the Raising Day which was scheduled on March 13 due to unavoidable reasons. Also, we have asked our units to avoid public gathering in view of coronavirus. We will shortly announce the next date of Raising Day depending on the situation," a senior CISF officer told ANI.

The health ministry confirmed today that there are 31 positive cases of the deadly virus in the country.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan recently announced that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

