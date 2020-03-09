CAPF to build isolation wards for over 120 people, quarantine facilities for 5440 in 37 cities

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Government of India has asked all Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to build isolation wards for over 127 people across India. According to the sources, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been asked to give training to all paramilitary forces like CRPF, NSG, BSF, etc.

The list has been issued by the government with the city and number of quarantine facilities and isolation wards required in the area which will be built by the concerned paramilitary force.

"CAPF to build isolation wards for over 120 people and quarantine facility for 5440 persons in 37 cities. ITBP to give training," a senior government official claimed.

According to the sources, NSG will build facilities for almost 300 people along with isolation wards in Hyderabad and Manesar.

Similarly, BSF will build current facilities in Agartala, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Hazaribagh, Srinagar, etc, for 1940 people and isolation wards for 10.

Also, CRPF will build facilities in a maximum of 19 cities including Gandhinagar, Jammu, Guwahati, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Imphal, Nagpur, Ranchi, etc, for 1800 people. CRPF will build a facility in Delhi's Narela area for 150 people. CRPF will have isolation wards for 40 people.

Besides, CISF will build a quarantine facility in Madurai and ITBP will start another camp in greater Noida apart from the Delhi Dwarka area. (ANI)