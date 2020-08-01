Capital bill gets Andhra Governor's assent, state govt should fulfill farmers' demands: BJP state president

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju reacted after Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan gave his assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill,saying that BJP is supporting Amaravati farmer's agitation even now and demand that the current government should fulfil all assurance given to those farmers.

"Today the Governor has approved the capital bill. We won't make any political comment on that as our party respects the constitutional systems. We feel that all political parties should give a thought in that angle. Three capitals is the decision of the state government, led by YSRCP. Our thoughts are very clear. We are committed to Amaravati. We are supporting the Amaravati farmers' agitation even now. We demand that the present government should fulfil all assurances given to those farmers," said Veerraju.

While responding on CPI allegation that BJP is second culprit next to YSRCP, as there is BJP hand behind the Governor's decision, Veerraju said that "Governor is not a political system but a constitutional system. I absolutely differ with CPI comment. In fact, their party culture itself has no respect for constitutional bodies or democracy. I am surprised by their reaction."

On being asked about TDP calling today as a black day and asked whether BJP has nothing to offer to the village, Veerraju said that "We expressed our decision very clear. We had extended full support to Amaravati capital when the issue is taken up in AP assembly. AP BJP unit is committed for that agitation. Our president had extended absolute support to the farmers' protests. Many of our party leaders took part in that agitation." (ANI)