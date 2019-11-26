Capital facing governance issues due to 2 power centers: Delhi Chief Secy tells SC

New Delhi (India), Nov 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Secretary told Supreme Court on Monday that "Delhi is facing 'governance problem' due to two power centres - Delhi government and Centre".

Supreme Court has directed Centre and Delhi government 'to keep their differences aside' and sit together & finalise plan within 10 days for setting up air-purifying towers in different parts of the city.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh government for failing to curb stubble burning and also came down heavily on the Central government for not taking concrete steps to improve the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

The apex court was hearing a matter concerning air pollution in Delhi, its adjoining areas and other parts of northern India. For this purpose, it had summoned chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Pulling up the Central government for inaction, a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said, "Why are people being forced to live in a gas chamber? It is better to kill them all in one go. Get explosives in 15 bags at one go."

The AQI on Monday in the national capital docked at 218, which falls in the 'poor' category.

The court directed Centre and Delhi government to keep their differences aside and finalize plans within 10 days for setting up air-purifying towers in different parts of the city. (ANI)