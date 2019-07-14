Capt Abhimanyu's nephew seen performing stunts in Nissan sports car at Vijay Chowk

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi Police has identified the man, who was seen performing dangerous stunts in a high-end white car at the heavily guarded Vijay Chowk area on Saturday, as Sarvesh Sindhu, the nephew of Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu.

Sarvesh, whose rash driving triggered outrage, is the son of the BJP leader's brother Rudra Sen Sindhu.

The entire incident, that took place at around 4 am on Saturday, was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the area.

The sound of the speeding car and its engine cautioned the security personnel deployed in the area.

After the incident came to light, the police conducted a massive search which led to the recovery of the white Nissan GT-R sports car, costing more than Rs 2 crore and owned by Sarvesh, from a farmhouse in Delhi's Kapasera area.

According to police, the vehicle was driven by Sarvesh at the time of the incident. He is said to be fond of sports cars.

As per preliminary probe, Sarvesh was initially driving the car smoothly but after seeing the vacant road, he took three speedy and sharp rounds of the traffic policeman shelter, erected in the middle of the high-security prone Rajpath-Vijay Chowk intersection, before speeding away.

The police said a challan will be issued against Sarvesh for dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicle Act. (ANI)

