Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Capt Amarinder proposes canalisation of Punjab's 3 major rivers, discusses way forward with Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the central government to take up canalisation of the state's three eastern rivers of the Indus Water System as a national project, to enable the conservation of water and enhancement of the region's economic growth.
In his proposal presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting here, the Chief Minister suggested the construction of high-speed economic corridors on 985 km-long river embankments, apart from river training works, flood protection measures and lining of internal side-slopes of the Sutlej, Ravi and Beas.
The move, he said, would help the state enhance its `Jal Shakti' (Water Power) to encourage diversification of agriculture, promote quality urbanization and colonization, and to speed up industrialization for better and quicker economic emancipation of our citizens.
Complimenting the Prime Minister on his initiative to provide drinking water to each household in the country, through the creation of the new Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the inception of Jal Jeevan Mission and the "Nal se Jal" (Tap Water) scheme, Captain Amarinder said his government also stands committed to the cause of providing drinking water to its citizens under the initiative `Har Ghar Pani - Har Ghar Safai' (Water and Sanitation for Every Household).
Underlining the need to increase water productivity through augmentation and strengthening of water management, control and regulation infrastructure, Captain Amarinder suggested the launch of the canalization project with the Sutlej river, which would require an investment of about Rs 4000 crore over a period of 3 to 5 years. The task may begin with a feasibility study that may be assigned to techno-economic experts of international repute, he suggested.
The Chief Minister assured that the state would extend its full cooperation to get the proposal realised in terms of sending a team of officers from the Punjab Government to engage and discuss the same with the officials of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Captain Amarinder also underlined the need to harness the river water which was currently flowing into Pakistan during the monsoons. Pointing out that the three rivers as of now have kutcha (earthen) embankments, measuring 945.24 km; (Sutlej 484.12 km, Ravi 245.28 km and Beas 215.84 km), covering almost over 60 percent of State's area, he observed that one-third of the state's population living in the riverfront areas was also suffering due to the flooding that occurs during the monsoon period, according to a press release.
"The canalisation of rivers and development of riverfront areas will expand activities leading to widening of the base of Punjab's economy, diversifying economic activities and sources of livelihood for State's rapidly growing younger generation," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:52 IST

Rajasthan: 18-year-old girl dies after falling in a well

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl, an archery gold medalist, died on Wednesday evening by falling in a well here. She was a Class XII student.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:49 IST

Madras HC gives permission to erect banners ahead of Chinese...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday gave permission to erect 41 flex boards, from Chennai airport to Mahabalipuram, on behalf of the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping who is expected to visit India later this month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:39 IST

Having Gandhi as surname doesn't make you Gandhi follower: MoS...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Just having Gandhi surname does not make one a follower of Mahatama Gandhi, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here, launching a scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:34 IST

Bihar: As water recedes, administration initiates fogging in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With Patna returning to normalcy, district magistrate on Thursday initiated fogging in different localities of the city to prevent the likelihood of epidemics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:33 IST

MP: 3 people lose vision after cataract surgery in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Three people, who underwent cataract surgery at the district hospital in Chhindwara area here, claimed to have lost vision on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:29 IST

J-K administration to release political leaders in Kashmir soon

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Political leaders from Kashmir who were under preventive detention following the abrogation of Article 370 will be released soon, Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:28 IST

Bihar floods: Orange alert regions under special surveillance, says NDRF

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday said that orange alert regions in flood-hit Bihar are under special surveillance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:27 IST

Discussions ongoing for implementation of NRC in Karnataka, says...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Talks are ongoing for the implementation of NRC in the state said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:23 IST

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray files nomination,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena's candidate from Worli constituency, Aaditya Thackeray in his election affidavit stated that there is no criminal case registered against him while declaring total assets as amounting to Rs 16.05 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:21 IST

Maha polls: Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Niklaje's ticket from...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A day after reports emerged of underworld don Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Nikalje contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an RPI ticket, Nikalje's close aide on Thursday stated that his candidature is still on hold and is awaiting a nod from the pa

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:17 IST

BJP plans blitzkrieg,14 union ministers roped in for Haryana polls.

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Beginning Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning an unprecedented campaign blitzkrieg by roping in top 14 Union Ministers in an effort to secure the Haryana Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:16 IST

Bihar floods: Fogging work begins in water logged areas

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): To keep the vector-borne diseases at bay, the Bihar government on Thursday has begun the fogging work in the water-logged areas of the state.

Read More
iocl