Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. File photo/ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. File photo/ANI

Capt Amarinder reiterates demand for withdrawal of Pak's proposed 'jizya' on Kartarpur visitors

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:16 IST

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday reiterated his demand for the immediate withdrawal of proposed facilitation charges on visitors to the historic Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib by Pakistani authorities by comparing it with 'Jazia'.
"The proposed Pakistani service charge of USD 20 a visitor is against the basic spirit of the Sikh ideology of allowing 'Khulle Darshan Deedar' of the Gurudwara Sahibs which remained in Pakistan after partition. Akbar had abolished the controversial and regressive Jazia tax during his rule," Singh said talking to media persons after reviewing the progress of the Kartarpur Corridor construction work in Dera Baba Nanak here.
The Punjab Chief Minister pointed out that he had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to pressurise Pakistan into withdrawing its proposed service charge.
Singh had suggested that the Minister of External Affairs take up the matter in the bilateral meetings subject for early resolution.
The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the work on Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side would be completed by October 30, though he expressed concerns about the pace of progress on the Pakistani side.
He also said that there was a need to be on constant guard when questioned about security threats along the Kartarpur Corridor. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:19 IST

U'khand Governor takes stock of dengue prevention measures of DMC

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday took stock of the actions being taken by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation to prevent dengue from spreading in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:18 IST

YSRCP victimising opposition, not governing state: TDP chief Naidu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government of victimising the opposition leaders instead of ruling the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:17 IST

'BJP Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra likely to be finalised soon'

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are soon likely to finalise an electoral alliance for the ensuing Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:10 IST

CBI empowered to arrest Rajeev Kumar in Saradha scam case, rules court

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A court here on Thursday ruled the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is empowered to arrest former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Haryana approves Rs 4,000 pension for Mayor

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to give pension to Mayors of Municipal Corporations, Senior Deputy Mayors and Deputy Mayors and Chairmen of the Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:08 IST

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo gets Governor's help to exit from...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After being stuck for hours in Jadavpur University amid protests by students, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday was taken out from the campus by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had arrived at the scene after receiving complaints from the BJP law

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:00 IST

AAP criticizes BJP's promise to regularise illegal colonies; to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the latter's recent announcement that illegal colonies in Delhi will be regularized within six months.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:59 IST

DRDO successfully flight tests Air-to-Air Missile Astra from Su-30 MKI

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight tested the Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) 'Astra' from Su-30 MKI platform off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:58 IST

NHAI identifies 950 km road stretches for construction through PPP

New Delhi[India], September 19 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified various stretches on a pan-India basis which will be constructed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) on Built Operate Transfer (toll) mode.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:54 IST

Cong appoints 5 election inchrages for Maharashtra Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Ahead of the state assembly polls, All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday approved the appointment of five election in-charges for different regions of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:48 IST

Banks not to declare stressed MSMEs as NPAs as till March 31...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said banks have been told that no stressed-asset MSME should be declared a non-performing asset (NPA) till March 31 next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:47 IST

BJP against changing WB's name, will never let this happen:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Thursday rubbished the demand of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla.

Read More
iocl