Capt Amarinder requests PM Modi to take up locust menace in Punjab with Pakistan

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Concerned over the spate of locust attacks on crops in areas of south Punjab, bordering Rajasthan, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct External Affairs ministry and the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to immediately take up the issue with Pakistan, from where the pests were emanating.

In a letter to Prime Minister, Captain Amarinder said there has been a sustained locust attack on crops in Rajasthan recently and a significant number of these pests have also entered into southern Punjab.

"Although Rajasthan has been taking the required action to control this locust attack, the best method of control is to manage the breeding ground itself, which incidentally falls in the adjoining desert area of Pakistan," he stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to take up this issue directly with the Government of Pakistan and press them to take effective steps to sanitize the breeding areas of these locusts, a statement from the Punjab government said.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, which is mandated to control locusts internationally, may also be asked to take effective steps in Pakistan to control breeding to ensure that these do not develop into dangerous swarms which can cause havoc to crops, said the Chief Minister.

At the national level, a coordinated locust control mechanism should be made effective by use of modern technology, helicopters and drones for spraying insecticides, etc. to control the spread of the pestilence, he added.

The Chief Minister further suggested that the Centre's Agriculture Ministry should also coordinate with the FAO to ensure that the breeding grounds are sanitised and brought under control.

Captain Amarinder also warned that any failure to control these swarms could lead to serious implications and consequence for agricultural production in India, especially in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, which will ultimately affect the commodity prices and food security of the country.

The statement further said, "It may be recalled that on the directives of the Chief Minister, the Agriculture department has already pressed into service several special monitoring and survey teams in the vulnerable parts of southern Punjab to keep a close tab on the situation around the clock."

"These teams have been constantly surveying the districts of Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka in the vicinity of Rajasthan border," the statement said.

"Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna is also extensively touring Abohar and the adjoining areas to asses the prevailing situation and evolve a multi-pronged strategy to combat any unforeseen exigency arising out of the locust swarms," it added. (ANI)

