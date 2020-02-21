Capt Amarinder Singh asks PSAC to focus on agriculture

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the Punjab State Advisory Council (PSAC) to focus on agriculture and allied sectors to boost the state's agrarian economy.

He has also highlighted the need to attract big investments in the pharmaceuticals, IT and automobile sectors.

"Captain Amarinder underscored the need to chalk out an action-oriented strategy to woo investment in pharmaceuticals, information technology and automobile sectors by leading business groups," said a statement from the CMO on Friday.

Stressing the need for industrial growth in the state and jobs for the youth, since the ability of traditional agriculture to absorb more labour was already saturated, he called for a time-bound action plan for phased diversification.

The Chief Minister had chaired the second meeting of the PSAC on Thursday evening.

During the course of the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that officers work in close coordination with the PSAC members to imbibe and implement successful ideas.

The PSAC was constituted last year to undertake transformational reforms in key areas of governance and to ensure the overall development process in the state. (ANI)

