Capt Amarinder Singh extends greetings on Durga Ashtami; prays for happiness, prosperity

Chandigarh [India], April 9 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami and prayed for people's happiness and prosperity.

"Heartiest greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. May Maa Durga's blessings guide us all on the right path and fill our lives with happiness and prosperity. Jai Mata Di!" Singh tweeted.

People worship Mahagauri on Maha Ashtami on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri.



Mahagauri is considered to be the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga. The name 'Mahagauri' means the one extremely bright. She mounts on the ox. Mahagauri appears in many forms.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday. (ANI)

