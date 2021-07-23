Capt Amarinder Singh meets Navjot Singh Sidhu at Punjab Bhawan

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh finally seems to have softened his stance by meeting Navjot Singh Sidhu, a newly appointed State Congress chief at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Friday morning.

The CM had invited all the MLAs, MPs, and senior functionaries of the party from the state for tea at Punjab Congress Bhawan for forming a new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee team.

Capt Amarinder Singh arrived at Punjab Bhawan shortly after Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had arrived there. Though Sidhu had left from the Bhawan for 10 minutes and later rejoined the gathering there.

Media was not allowed inside the Punjab Bhawan.

The CM softened his stance towards the newly appointed state Congress president by deciding to attend the latter's elevation ceremony today.

The first overture came from Sidhu, who invited the Chief Minister for his elevation ceremony and Singh responded with an invite for a tea for all party leaders and MLAs at the Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh before they proceed to the party office.

Sidhu had written a letter to the Captain inviting him to attend the program to be held at 11 am today. Kuljeet Nagra, the new working president of Punjab Congress, met Captain and handed over the invitation letter to him.

On account of the direct intervention of party high command Sonia Gandhi who, according to sources, had taken the initiative and called up all the MPs and asked them to work together. The party's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat was tasked with stitching together a rapprochement between the two leaders who had been at loggerheads for quite some time now.

Pargat Singh took over the command from the Sidhu camp, while Brahm Singh Mohindra started talking on behalf of the captain.

After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh had said that he would accept the decision of the high command. However, Singh who was hurt by Sidhu's disparaging attacks on Twitter, had put a condition that the former cricketer would have to apologize publicly.

Now although there has been no public apology, the chief minister seemed to have softened his stance. (ANI)