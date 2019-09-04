Capt Amarinder, Sunny Deol express grief over firecracker factory explosion

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and BJP MP Sunny Deol expressed grief over a firecracker factory blast in Batala which claimed 23 lives on Wednesday.

"Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts," Singh wrote on Twitter.

Deol, who is an MP from Gurdaspur, said, "Saddened to hear about the news of blast in Batala factory.NDRF teams and local administration has been rushed for the rescue operation."

The Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the accident and announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lack for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seven severely injured, who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Singh also directed both the Civil and Police administration of Gurdaspur to extend all possible help to the victims' families in this hour of grief.

At least, 23 people have lost their lives while 27 others have suffered injuries in the fire that occurred at a crackers factory in Batala here on Wednesday. (ANI)

