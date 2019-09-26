Capt Amarinder to attend WEF's 50th annual meet in Davos in Jan 2020

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be attending the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, which is scheduled for January 21-24 next year, an official said on Thursday.

According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister has accepted the invitation of WEF president Borge Brende issued on behalf of the Forum Board of Trustees, to attend the 50th annual meeting.

"Given the World Economic Forum's close collaboration with your government on road safety, sustainable food systems and e-mobility, your contributions on these and other relevant topics will add significant value to the programme," wrote Brende while inviting the Chief Minister to grace the occasion with his presence.

Captain Amarinder also expressed gratitude towards Brende for acknowledging the progressive initiatives taken by the state government to establish itself as a prominent investment destination among the international investors.

Noting that the forum has played a pivotal role in defining the global agenda to interact and collaborate with impactful leaders, international organizations, industries and civil society, the Chief Minister said he looked forward to participating in the meeting. (ANI)

