Capt Amrinder Singh pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 31 (ANI): Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and shared his late father's picture when he was sworn in as Rajpramukh by Sardar Patel.

Taking to Twitter, the Amarinder said, "Remembering #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary. Proud that Patiala state was one of the first princely states to accede to the Indian Union. Sharing a picture of my father, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh being sworn in as Rajpramukh by Sardar Patel."

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and today is his 146th birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and said that the citizens of India will always remain indebted to him for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation.

Meanwhile, other Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal among others also paid tributes to Sardar Patel. Goyal called Patel 'a stalwart of India's freedom struggle', while others highlighted his contributions to the country. (ANI)