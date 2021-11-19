Captain Amarinder Singh welcomes Centre's decision on repealing farm laws

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Friday said that nothing could be bigger than repealing the three farm laws and apologizing to the farmers on the occasion of Prakash Parv by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

"On Prakash Parv PM Modi took the decision to repeal the three Farm Laws and apologized to the farmers. There can be nothing bigger than this. I'm thankful to Prime Minister and Home Minister for this, nobody can do anything more than this," Singh told ANI on being asked about PM's statement that he brought farm laws for the welfare of the nation.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.



The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)









