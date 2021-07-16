Captain expresses apprehensions about Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress chief to Sonia Gandhi

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 16 (ANI): Amid speculation about organisational changes in the Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressing apprehensions about the possible appointment of party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, said sources.

"Punjab CM has written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his apprehensions about the possible appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as state party chief," the sources said.

Earlier today, AICC General Secretary and Congress leader in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat met Sonia Gandhi and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in Punjab Congress. Party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present during the meeting. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week met Sonia Gandhi last week.

After the meeting when asked if Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was unhappy with some decisions recommended by him, Rawat said, "If there is any communication gap, I am here to take care of it."

He also reiterated that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from people of the state and also because "Punjabis don't want to experiment with their political leadership."



A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticizing the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year.

On Thursday Rawat had said that Congress has finally figured out a formula to give recognition and make peace among all major players in its Punjab unit stating that Amarinder Singh will continue to remain captain of the team and will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the party.

"Captain Amarinder Singh has been our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership. Captain (Amarinder Singh) and Sidhu (Navjot Singh) will work together," Rawat had said.

According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC).

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources. (ANI)

