Captain Kodalapuram assumes command of INS Garuda

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): Captain Kodalapuram Sri Vatsa assumed command of Naval Air Station INS Garuda at Kochi at a Ceremonial Parade on December 15, as the 34th commanding officer of the oldest Air Station of the Indian Navy, informed the Southern Naval Command through a statement.

[{9e07a70d-06fa-4f3f-9334-1e97e5539f92:intradmin/ANI-20221215165655.jpeg}]

An alumnus of the College of Defence Management Studies, Secunderabad, Captain Kodalapuram Sri Vatsa is an accomplished pilot and a qualified flying instructor (QFI). He is qualified on Kamov 31 and Chetak helicopters, the statement added.





He has been in command of Indian Navy ships -- Rana and Bitra -- and the Indian Navy Helicopter Training School.

He has also carried out operational and training tenures onboard numerous fleet ships, aircraft carriers and shore establishments. (ANI)

