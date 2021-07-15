Captain our CM in Punjab, Congress to follow Amarinder Singh's leadership, says Rawat; Sidhu all set to head PCC

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress has finally figured out a formula to give recognition and make peace among all major players in the party's team in Punjab.

As per Harish Rawat, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of Punjab, Amarinder Singh will continue to remain captain of the team and will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the party.

"Captain Amarinder Singh has been our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership. Captain (Amarinder Singh) and Sidhu (Navjot Singh) will work together," said Rawat while talking to ANI.

When asked if Sidhu would be appointed as Punjab Congress chief, Rawat said, "A formula has been made around this. We have also made formula for the Working Presidents."

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu is openly rebelling against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state.

The party leadership had conducted several meetings with state leaders to understand the issues and find a middle ground. Recently, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also assumed the role of a mediator and facilitated a meeting between party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday.

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources. (ANI)