Captain Tania Shergil to become first woman parade adjutant for Army Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Indian Army's Captain Tania Shergil will become the first woman parade adjutant on Army Day Parade this year to lead an all men contingent, sources said on Monday.

The Army Day Parade will be held on January 15.

A parade adjutant is responsible for executing the parade.

Last Year, Captain Bhavna Kasturi had become the first woman officer to lead an all men contingent in the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

